Another KPL walkover looming

Agai also revealed that they owe players salaries and allowances for the past eight months

Clubs no longer receive grants from KPL following the exit of title sponsors SportPesa

The team is in deep financial crisis since parent company Chemelil Sugar has not been operational

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Chemelil Sugar will not honour their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Bandari on Saturday at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, club chairman Collins Agai has confirmed.

The team is in deep financial crisis since parent company Chemelil Sugar has not been operational while clubs no longer receive grants from KPL following the exit of title sponsors SportPesa. Agai also revealed that they owe players salaries and allowances for the past eight months.

“The sugar industry is in doldrums and this has affected our operations as a company and also the team. We are unable to travel to Mombasa for the game against Bandari and have officially informed KPL on the same,” Ogai told Nation Sport.

“The situation in the league is very dire now financially and only teams backed by big organizations will survive. Around eight teams only are in good standing financially at the moment and that is why we had petitioned the KPL to suspend the league until we find a solution,’’ he added.