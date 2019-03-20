'I have been preparing for AFC Leopards chance'

By DAVID KWALIMWA

New AFC Leopards assistant coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani says he aims to help manager Andre Casa Mbungo instil a fighting spirit in the team.

Kimani was on Tuesday appointed Leopards assistant coach on a two-year deal, following a recommendation from Mbungo.

"The former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars captain has signed a two-year deal with the club and begins duties immediately. His experience, hard work, and good leadership skills were a factor in his appointment," said the club in a statement.

And speaking to Nation Sport, Kimani who made his name while playing for Mathare United, says he cannot wait to get started.

"I have been preparing for this opportunity since I quit playing a couple of years ago," he said.

"There is some work to be done. We have experienced a not so impressive season and now the new coach has come in and has done a good job to steady the ship. My aim would be to instil a fighting spirit in the squad. The players have to learn to die for this team the way we used to," Kimani said.

It is reported Kimani beat current Chemelil coach Francis Baraza and former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi to the job.

Now 30, Kimani captained Mathare to its only Kenyan Premier League title in 2008. Five years later, he led Leopards to the GOtv Shield trophy.

In between, he also skippered Harambee Stars to the final of the 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Armed with a CAF 'B' coaching license, and certified as a personal trainer by the American Council and exercise, Kimani has been training the International School of Kenya's football team for the past three years.