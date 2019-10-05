Conceiçao finally takes up Indomitable Lions job

By NDI EUGENE NDI

IN YAOUNDE

Former Portugal footballer, Antonio Conceiçao has officially taken over as Cameroon national team coach with a task to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and qualify the Indomitable Lions for the 2022 World Cup.

The former right-back, who was appointed last month signed, a two-year contract with Cameroon on Friday amid protests from some of the retired players, fans and pundits.

The Portuguese tactician replaces Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, who was fired following the Indomitable Lions’ disappointing exit at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Former Cameroon forward Francois Omam Biyik and former goalkeeper Jacques Songo'o will serve as Conceiçao's assistants.

TEAMWORK

Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Cameroon Minister for Sports and Physical Education, called on the new technical bench to work as a team, show transparency in the selection of players.

Besides winning the 2021 Afcon on home turf and qualifying the team for an eighth World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the new coach and his deputies were also tasked to improve the five-time African champions on the global scene.

In his first media outing after signing his contract, Conceiçao promised an all-inclusive approach.

The Portuguese tactician, who has not been at the helm of a club for more than a year in the past decade, has no coaching experience in Africa and Cameroon will be his first national team job.