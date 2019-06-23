Argentina, Uruguay, Peru through to Copa America quarters

By AFP

PORTO ALGERE

An early goal by Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero's late second gave Argentina a 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday that qualified them for the Copa America quarter-finals.

Already-qualified Colombia beat Paraguay 1-0 thanks to a Gustavo Cuellar goal in the other Group B match to secure a place in the last eight for both Peru, who finished third in Group A, and Uruguay, currently second in Group C.

Argentina had started the day bottom of Group B but leapfrogged Asian champions Qatar, who head home, and Paraguay to set up a quarter-final tie with Venezuela, who secured second place in Group A with a 3-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday.

Paraguay finish third in Group B with just two points meaning that Peru, with four points, qualify for the knock-out stages as one of the two best third-placed finishers.

Group B winners Colombia's victory also ensured that Uruguay progressed as they cannot finish lower than third in Group C and already have four points.

With seven of the eight qualifiers decided -- hosts Brazil and Group C leaders Chile are also through -- the last place will be decided by the result of guests Japan's clash with Ecuador in Belo Horizonte on Monday.