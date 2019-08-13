alexa Argentina World Cup winner dead aged 62 - Daily Nation
Argentina World Cup winner dead aged 62

Tuesday August 13 2019

In this file photo taken on September 02, 2010 Argentina's assistant coach Jose Luis Brown walk on pitch at the end of a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires. - Jose Luis 'Tata' Brown, world champion in Mexico 1986, died on August 12, 2019, at age 62, form a degenerative disease, Estudiantes de La Plata football club reported. PHOTO | JUAN MABROMATA |

  • "Without Jose Luis Brown, we would never have won the World Cup in 1986. Tou never complained about a thing, Tata" Argentina legend Diego Maradona said on Instagram.
  • After a playing career that included stints in Spain and France, Brown was coach, along with Sergio Batista, of the national Under-23 squad which won the 2008 Olympics and fielded Lionel Messi, Juan Roan Riquelme and Sergio Agüero.
AFP
By AFP
BUENOS AIRES

Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning defender Jose Luis Brown has died following a long battle with Alzheimer's, his former club Estudiantes de La Plata said.

"Maximum day of sadness for the Albirroja (La Plata) family, our gladiator Jose Luis Brown has left. But his memory and love of the club will never depart," the club tweeted.

Known to his friends as Tata, Brown made 36 appearances for Argentina and scored the first goal in their 3-2 World Cup final victory over West Germany in 1986.

"Without Jose Luis Brown, we would never have won the World Cup in 1986. Tou never complained about a thing, Tata" Argentina legend Diego Maradona said on Instagram.

After a playing career that included stints in Spain and France, Brown was coach, along with Sergio Batista, of the national Under-23 squad which won the 2008 Olympics and fielded Lionel Messi, Juan Roan Riquelme and Sergio Agüero.

