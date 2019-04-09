 Argentina boss hospitalised after bike accident in Spain - Daily Nation
Argentina boss hospitalised after bike accident in Spain

Tuesday April 9 2019

In this file photo taken on March 18, 2019 Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni attends a training session at the Real Madrid's training facilities of Valdebebas in Madrid. Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, was hospitalised in a

In Summary

  • The 40-year-old was knocked to the ground by a vehicle that was reversing near a school in the port of Puerto Portals, a spokesman for the municipality of Calvia told AFP.
  • The driver called the emergency services, who then transported Scaloni to the Son Espases hospital in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain's Balearic Islands.
By AFP
MADRID

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca after being hit by a car while riding a bike, local officials said.

The 40-year-old was knocked to the ground by a vehicle that was reversing near a school in the port of Puerto Portals, a spokesman for the municipality of Calvia told AFP.

The driver called the emergency services, who then transported Scaloni to the Son Espases hospital in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain's Balearic Islands.

Scaloni suffered a "facial injury" and "several bruises" in the accident, local emergency services said.

"He is now on his way home after being discharged from hospital," the Argentine football federation said on Twitter.

