Open the way Nairobi, Aristide Bance is in town

Horoya hitman Aristide Bance is sounding the war drums ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup play-offs rematch against Bandari at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The veteran Burkinabe attacker, best remembered for his heroics at the 2013 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, scored three times when the Guinean champions beat Bandari 4-2 in Conakry last Sunday and upon arrival in Nairobi for the return leg on Wednesday declared he is "certain" the West African side will eliminate Bandari from this continental tournament.

The 16-time Guinea league champions trained at the Nyayo Stadium Wednesday evening but the management denied our team access to cover this session with the security guards citing "orders from above."

"What is certain is that we will win," explained the former Augsburg, striker.

Bance, who's featured for 22 teams across Africa, Middle East, Asia and Europe also suggested Bandari should count themselves lucky for scoring two goals in the first leg match.

"This (Bandari) is a team that plays positively but they only scored us (-sic) because we made some mistakes."

But Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala has warned Bance and his teammates to prepare for a "different and classic rematch."

The ex-Harambee Stars striker added that he is confident his charges will score atleast two goals on Sunday.

The Kenyan team need to win the match by two clear goals and not allow Horoya to score more than two goals to stand a chance of progressing to the group stage of the competition for the first time in the club's history.

BIG NAMES

Nicknamed HAC, Horoya are bankrolled by France based tycoon who's pumped millions of dollars into the club in pursuit of African glory.

The team is coached by experienced Frenchman Didier Gomes, who won the Rwandan domestic cup with Rayon Sport in 2013, before moving to Cameroon side Coton Sport where he won the league in 2015 and also led the team to the semis of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Horoya boasts big-name players including Ugandan keeper Robert Odonkara who competed at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and Congolese hitman Heritier Makambo, formerly at Tanzania's Young Africans.

Horoya Squad:

Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara, Robert Odonkara and Germain Berthe

Defenders: Ibrahima Aminata Conde, Godfred Assante, Boubacker Samassekou, Alsenti Camara, Yakubu Hudu

Midfielders: Morlaye Sylla, Brefo Mensah, Baffour Sebe, Mohamed Djibo Wonkoye, Dramane Nikiema, Raphael Kuntinyu