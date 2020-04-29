Arnold Origi opens up on failed Crystal Palace move

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyan international Arnold Origi has opened up on his failed move to English Premier League club Crystal Palace, saying it was not his fault that the move fell through.

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper travelled to England in 2018 and spent two weeks training with the London club as he sought to become only the second Kenyan player after Victor Wanyama to compete in the English Premier League.

But that transfer did not materialise and Origi, who has 33 caps for Harambee Stars, told Madgoat TV that the media also "played a role" in the failed move.

"I really wanted my transfer to Crystal Palace to go through," the 36-year old, who at the time was attached to Norway’s top-flight team Lillestrom, said.

"But, it is not because of my performance (that the transfer failed). It was not my fault. The fact that I made it to that level, at Crystal Palace training ground, an English Premier League team, was a proud moment. For the coaching team to consider me, I am very proud."

"Things escalated very quickly. I don’t think it was a good idea that it was in the media that I was training at Palace. It is my club (Lillestrom) that leaked out that information, then my coach had to answer questions about it at the press conference over time. The media in England was referring to me as (Liverpool forward) Divock’s (Origi) cousin. Palace were struggling with relegation. Then my coach (in Norway) decided to call me back to Norway and Palace signed a Brazilian keeper."

Origi also discussed the reasons behind his decision to take up Norwegian citizenship with "securing my future and that of my family" top of the list. He adds that it is understandable Kenyans struggled to understand the switch.

The veteran goalkeeper was born in Nairobi to Kenyan football legend Austin Oduor 36 years ago.

He later turned out for Kenyan Premier League sides Mathare United and Tusker before sealing a professional move to Norway.

But then, Origi swapped his Kenyan passport for a Norwegian one in 2017 and the move had Kenyans discussing why he’d suddenly turned down the move to represent the national team after being the first choice for 12 years.

"I had been living in Norway for seven years. One time I went to renew my work permit and the (immigration) officials told me I am eligible to get Norwegian citizenship," he explained.

"Let us not play dumb, you know the struggles many Kenyan footballers face back at home. Most of them struggle to survive after retirement. Some Kenyans did not understand my decision but at that moment I was applying for that passport, I knew it would not stop me from turning out for the national team.” Kenya allows dual citizenship.

Origi also suggests his lack of game time at international level in recent times was occasioned by a fallout with then Stars coach Stanley Okumbi.

"The fact that I have not played for the national team since has nothing to do with the fact that I have a Norwegian passport. It was because I had issues with the technical bench after the Guinea Bissau game (in 2017). I respected the decision not to be selected because it is up to the coach to decide who is called up and who plays."

The outspoken keeper, who is in line for a recall to the Harambee Stars fold by current Stars coach Francis Kimanzi, says also considered international retirement.

"I wondered whether my time with the national team had come to an end. I missed selection for three call-ups and yet I was performing well and even voted the best goalkeeper in Norway in 2015. I took the Norwegian passport for my future. This travel document is crucial and can open a lot of doors for me. If I don’t have a job right now, the Norway government can sustain me.

"I now have an opportunity to work with the association of coaches in Norway, like Uefa B Licence for coaches and Uefa ‘A’ for goalkeepers. In Europe I will be one of many but in Kenya, my experience will be crucial."