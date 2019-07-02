Arsenal sign Brazil ace Martinelli, make move for Zaha

By AFP

LONDON

Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee, the Londoners announced on Tuesday.

Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America.

"It is a dream since I was a child and also my family's dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity," he told the Arsenal website.

Martinelli becomes Arsenal's first new recruit of the summer, while a reported £40 million ($50 million) bid from the Gunners for Wilfried Zaha has been rejected by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles, who sold right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a deal worth up to £50 million to Manchester United earlier this week, are believed to value Zaha at £80 million.

However, Zaha's brother has pleaded with Palace to let him join the club he supported as a boy.

Judicael Zaha told Sky Sports: "Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he's supported since childhood."