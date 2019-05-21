By AFP

LONDON

Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku amid fears over his safety.

Mkhitaryan's well-being was a concern for Arsenal due to the dispute between Armenia and final hosts Azerbaijan.

The Premier League club have now decided against Mkhitaryan travelling with the rest of Unai Emery's squad for next Wednesday's game.