Shock as Arsenal star ruled out of European final over safety fears

Tuesday May 21 2019

Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates with Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 24, 2019. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku amid fears over his safety.

Mkhitaryan's well-being was a concern for Arsenal due to the dispute between Armenia and final hosts Azerbaijan.

The Premier League club have now decided against Mkhitaryan travelling with the rest of Unai Emery's squad for next Wednesday's game.

"We are very disappointed to announce that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with the squad for our UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea," an Arsenal statement announced on Tuesday.

