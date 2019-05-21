Shock as Arsenal star ruled out of European final over safety fears
Tuesday May 21 2019
LONDON
Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku amid fears over his safety.
Mkhitaryan's well-being was a concern for Arsenal due to the dispute between Armenia and final hosts Azerbaijan.
The Premier League club have now decided against Mkhitaryan travelling with the rest of Unai Emery's squad for next Wednesday's game.
"We are very disappointed to announce that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with the squad for our UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea," an Arsenal statement announced on Tuesday.