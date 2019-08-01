Arsenal break the bank for Ivorian star

By AFP

LONDON

Arsenal announced the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe from French side Lille on Thursday for a club-record fee reported to be 80 million euros (£72 million, Sh9 billion).

The deal eclipses the £56 million spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018 as the Gunners add another attacking option to their ranks.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international will wear the number 19 shirt at the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said: "Nicolas is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.

"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."

Pepe scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last season and was linked with a host of clubs over the summer including Manchester United and Napoli.