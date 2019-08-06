Arsenal defender close to France return

By BBC SPORT

More by this Author

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell defender Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a fee of up to Sh577 million (5m euros).

The 33-year-old centre-back is having a medical on Tuesday before completing a return to France after nine years with the Premier League club.

Frenchman Koscielny had a year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners wanted him to stay.

But he asked for a free transfer and refused to travel on a pre-season tour.

Former France international Koscielny rejected a new contract that he felt undervalued his contribution and continued ability.

Arsenal began disciplinary proceedings and instructed the captain to train with the under-23s, but offered him a way back into the first-team squad for the new season.

However, Koscielny had no intention of reversing his decision and was determined to secure a move to his home country.

As well as the medical, personal terms with Bordeaux still need to be finalised.

Talks also took place with Bordeaux's Ligue 1 rivals Rennes.

Arsenal hope to sign a new centre-back before the Premier League's transfer deadline on Thursday, while they retain an interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite the 22-year-old Scotland international being injured.