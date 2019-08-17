alexa Arsenal edge stubborn Burnley - Daily Nation
Arsenal edge stubborn Burnley

Saturday August 17 2019

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (right) celebrates with teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 17, 2019. Arsenal won 2-1. PHOTO | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS |  AFP

LONDON

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck either side of Ashley Barnes effort as Arsenal edged Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It was Arsenal's second consecutive Premier League win after beating Newcastle United 1-0 last weekend.

Lacazette opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Barnes levelled in the 43rd. Aubameyang then scored the winner in the 64th to ensure the Gunners picked three points from their first home game.

