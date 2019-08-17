Arsenal edge stubborn Burnley

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck either side of Ashley Barnes effort as Arsenal edged Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It was Arsenal's second consecutive Premier League win after beating Newcastle United 1-0 last weekend.

Lacazette opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Barnes levelled in the 43rd. Aubameyang then scored the winner in the 64th to ensure the Gunners picked three points from their first home game.