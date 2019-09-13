Arsenal midfielder signs new contract

By AFP

LONDON

Arsenal's promising young midfielder Joe Willock signed a new long-term contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Willock has advanced from the Gunners' youth academy to become a mainstay in Unai Emery's squad this season.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut in September 2017 and has gone on to make 19 more appearances for the north London outfit.

Willock started Arsenal's opening three Premier League matches this season and earned a call-up to the latest England Under-21 squad.

"Joe has progressed a lot in the last year. He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition," Emery told Arsenal's website.

