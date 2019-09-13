alexa Arsenal midfielder signs new contract - Daily Nation
Arsenal midfielder signs new contract

Friday September 13 2019

Qarabag's French forward Abdellah Zoubir (left) vies with Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock (right) during their Uefa Europa league Group 'E' match at the Emirates stadium in London on December 13, 2018. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS | AFP

Qarabag's French forward Abdellah Zoubir (left) vies with Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock (right) during their Uefa Europa league Group 'E' match at the Emirates stadium in London on December 13, 2018. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Arsenal's promising young midfielder Joe Willock signed a new long-term contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Willock has advanced from the Gunners' youth academy to become a mainstay in Unai Emery's squad this season.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut in September 2017 and has gone on to make 19 more appearances for the north London outfit.

Willock started Arsenal's opening three Premier League matches this season and earned a call-up to the latest England Under-21 squad.

"Joe has progressed a lot in the last year. He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition," Emery told Arsenal's website.

"I'm looking forward to working with (him) to help him develop further and fulfil his potential."

