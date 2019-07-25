Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder

Saliba has expressed a desire to join Arsenal despite late interest from Tottenham

The France youth international will return to the Ligue 1 club on loan next season before joining up with the Gunners in 2020.

Arsenal are also set to sign Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba, 18, who is expected to cost about Sh3.5 billion (£27m).

By BBC SPORT

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made 56 appearances for the Spanish giants since joining in 2017 from Real Betis.

Gunners coach Unai Emery said: "We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."

