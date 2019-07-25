  1. Home
Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder

Thursday July 25 2019

Spain's Dani Ceballos (centre) vies for the ball with Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (right) and Dejan Lovren (Lovren) during their Uefa Nations League at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb on November 15, 2108. PHOTO | AFP

BBC SPORT
By BBC SPORT
Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made 56 appearances for the Spanish giants since joining in 2017 from Real Betis.

Gunners coach Unai Emery said: "We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."

Arsenal are also set to sign Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba, 18, who is expected to cost about Sh3.5 billion (£27m).

The France youth international will return to the Ligue 1 club on loan next season before joining up with the Gunners in 2020.

Saliba has expressed a desire to join Arsenal despite late interest from Tottenham.

