alexa Reports: Arsenal to deal with defiant forward - Daily Nation
 
  
Reports: Arsenal to deal with defiant forward

Monday May 18 2020

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Arsenal said they are taking reports striker Alexandre Lacazette inhaled nitrous oxide from a balloon "seriously" and will deal with the matter internally.

The Frenchman, was pictured with a balloon in his mouth and is said to have sent a video to friends saying he was "at home, chilling and doing balloons", reported the Daily Star.

Lacazette was warned by the club in 2018 when video footage emerged of him and teammates Mesut Özil, Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inhaling the gas, also known as hippy crack, in a nightclub.

"This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally," said an Arsenal spokesman.

It is the second misdemeanour in recent weeks for Lacazette, having had to be reminded of his responsibilities last month when he was pictured flouting lockdown guidelines by not social distancing while having his car valeted on his driveway.

