Assad advance in FKF Cup

National Division One side, SS Assad from Ukunda advanced to round 32 of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup when they whipped FC Shells 4-2 in an all-Coast clash at Serani Sports Ground on Sunday.

Ezekiel Wadanda bagged a brace for Assad with other goals scored by Mathias Mwatabu and Ali Swaleh, with FC Shells getting both their goals via Edwin Migawi.

Shells players came into the match hours after their chairman Martin Muithya was involved in a road accident

The more experienced Assad, playing away from home, proved their superiority taking an early lead in the fifth minute when Wadanda received a cross pass from Jamal Matajiri to send a cracking shot past the helpless Shells goalkeeper Elius Mwachiti.

Five minutes later, the visitors increased their lead when Mwatabu dribbled his way past two defenders and fired home.

In the 17th minute, Shells, who are participating in the FKF South Coast League, reduced the deficit when Migawi collected a through pass from Joseph Onyango and beat Assad goalkeeper Said Chinda with a ground shot.

Shell levelled in the 23rd minute with Migawi sent Chinda the wrong way from a penalty kick. Assad piled the pressure and deservedly snatched a 3-2 lead just before the break, when Wadanda netted off a cross by Josephat Kinyanjui.

In the second session, Assad had an upper hand and were rewarded with the fourth goal by Swaleh off a goalmouth melee.

Assad coach Mustafa Mohamed said the game was tough, but was happy that his players played instructions.

“We knew our opponents would come out in full force to register a shock win against us, but my players were cool and managed to win the game,” said Mohamed.