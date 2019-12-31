At AFC Leopards, coaches come, go in dozens

By DAVID KWALIMWA

During his stint as Inter Milan boss, billionaire Massimo Moratti had a reputation as a generous football administrator who splashed Sh200 billion of his personal fortune in signing star footballers, including Kenyan McDonald Mariga.

But he also turned out to be a ruthless owner, firing dozens of coaches without seemingly thinking twice.

But not even Moratti can match AFC Leopards record as far as coaches turnover is concerned.

The Kenyan Premier League club has managed to bring in and let go of an average of 20 coaches this decade, which ends Tuesday.

That an average two coaches each season, even though some of these trainers didn’t last a month. But the club hasn’t won much during that spell.

Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo is the latest coach to leave Leopards. He quit on Monday and flew to his native Kigali following a pay-dispute with the club once regarded as a continental bigwig.

Besides Mbungo, other coaches from as far and wide as Belgium, Croatia, Serbia, and Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina, have managed Leopards, picking huge salaries before leaving in a huff.

US-trained Kenyan coach Gilbert Selebwa was among the first to handle the club this decade. Selebwa is remembered for leading the then relegated team back to the Kenyan Premier League.

But he would quit soon thereafter, with his compatriots Edward Manoah, Nick Yakhama, the late Chris Makokha, and veteran Robert Matano taking turns to manage the club in short stints.

Dutchman Jan Koops arguably is the club’s most successful coach this decade.

Tom Olaba and Luc Eyamel - who’s gone on to enjoy successful stints in South Africa, Sudan, and Egypt, followed suit but with no success worth mention.

They paved way from James Nandwa, Pietr de Jongh, Zdravko Logarusic, Ivan Minnaert and Englishman Stewart Hall, who came in with a reputation after winning titles at Tanzania’s Azam but could only last six months at the den.

Dorian Marin replaced Hall, but was soon on his way out after only a month in charge.

Argentine Rodolfo Zapata was next on the hot seat but he, too, only lasted six months before Croatian Nikola Kavazovic came calling and left after a month without taking charge of a competitive game.