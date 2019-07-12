  1. Home
Atletico Madrid: Sh13.5 billion for Griezmann 'insufficient'

Friday July 12 2019

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal during their Spanish League match against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on February 16, 2019. Griezmann moved to barcelona on July 12, 2019. PHOTO | OSCAR DEL POZO |

In Summary

  • The amount attached to the release clause changed on July 1.
AFP
By AFP
MADRID

Atletico Madrid argued Friday that the 120 million euros ($135 million, Sh13.5 billion) Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann was "insufficient" and that he had "unilaterally" broken his contract.

"Atletico Madrid considers that the amount paid is insufficient to meet the release clause as it is obvious that the agreement between the player and Barcelona had been concluded before the release clause dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros," the club said in a statement.

