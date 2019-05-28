alexa Atletico Madrid sign Brazilian defender - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Atletico Madrid sign Brazilian defender

Tuesday May 28 2019

Porto's Brazilian defender Felipe celebrates after scoring against Sporting CP during their Portugal's Cup final match against Sporting CP at Jamor stadium in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on May 25, 2019. Atletico Madrid have agreed to buy 30-year-old central defender. PHOTO | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA |

Porto's Brazilian defender Felipe celebrates after scoring against Sporting CP during their Portugal's Cup final match against Sporting CP at Jamor stadium in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on May 25, 2019. Atletico Madrid have agreed to buy 30-year-old central defender. PHOTO | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA |  AFP

In Summary

  • This summer, Atletico Madrid have lost their captain, the 33-year-old Uruguayan centre back Diego Godin, who said he was quitting the club after nine seasons.
  • Porto announced in mid-March that they had agreed to sell another Brazilian central defender, Eder Militao, a 21-year-old with two international caps, to Real Madrid for 50 million euros.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LISBON

Atletico Madrid have agreed to buy 30-year-old central defender Felipe, the Brazilian's current club Porto announced.

In a statement released to the Lisbon stock exchange late Monday, Porto said that Atletico had agreed to pay 20 million euros ($22.4 million) for Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro who joined Porto from Corinthians of Sao Paulo in June 2016, just after winning his solitary Brazil cap.

This summer, Atletico Madrid have lost their captain, the 33-year-old Uruguayan centre back Diego Godin, who said he was quitting the club after nine seasons.

Porto announced in mid-March that they had agreed to sell another Brazilian central defender, Eder Militao, a 21-year-old with two international caps, to Real Madrid for 50 million euros.

Advertisement