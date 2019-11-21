alexa Atletico forward out for three months - Daily Nation
Atletico forward out for three months

Thursday November 21 2019

In this file photo taken on September 18, 2019 Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa controls the ball during their Uefa Champions League Group D match against Juventus, at The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, on September 18, 2019. PHOTO | OSCAR DEL POZO |

AFP
By AFP
MADRID

Diego Costa is facing three months out after Atletico Madrid confirmed the striker underwent surgery on a cervical disc on Thursday.

Costa felt discomfort in his neck last week in training and the club decided the injury required surgery.

"Diego Costa underwent surgery on his cervical disc herniation in Madrid on Thursday," Atletico confirmed in a statement.

"According to the information provided by the club's medical services, the operation has gone as planned."

Costa is expected to be out for around three months, meaning he will miss Atletico's La Liga game against Barcelona on December 1.

He is also unlikely to play in either of their last two Champions League group games against Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow, but could return in time for the round of 16 matches at the end of February.

