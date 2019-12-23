alexa Atletico 'very close' to signing PSG striker - Daily Nation
Atletico 'very close' to signing PSG striker

Monday December 23 2019

In this file photo taken on December 11, 2019 Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Galatasaray at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 11, 2019. Cavani is poised to move to Atletico Madrid in a transfer deal which could be inked in the coming days, the Marca sports daily reported on December 23, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |

In Summary

  • French radio station RMCsport also said Cavani had inked a deal with the Madrid club, and that PSG were "open to the idea of letting Cavani go this winter".
AFP
By AFP
MADRID

PSG striker Edinson Cavani is poised to move to Atletico Madrid in a transfer deal which could be inked in the coming days, the Marca sports daily reported Monday.

Rumours of a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain have been on the cards for months, but may be imminent, given the Uruguayan forward's frustration at being left on the bench, the Spanish paper said.

"The transfer could take place in the coming days. In principle, the agreement would be for two-and-a-half seasons, although it is still up for discussion," it said of Cavani, whose contract with PSG is up in June.

But securing PSG's agreement for an immediate transfer of their best-ever goal scorer, which would likely happen during the winter transfer window that opens on January 1, would doubtless be subject to much negotiation.

Although Cavani is currently not a regular PSG starter, the Parisians are likely to need him from February when they enter the decisive phase for Ligue 1, the Champions League and domestic Cup action, Marca said.

