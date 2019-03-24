Avire: We can overturn deficit against Sudan

By VINCENT OPIYO

Sofapaka striker John Avire has promised to score goals for the national Under-23 team when they host Sudan in the reverse fixture of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations second round qualifier on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old clocked 90 minutes in Emerging Stars' 2-0 defeat in Khartoum on a day he was making his debut in the national team colours.

The energetic striker’s five goals this term have helped Sofapaka rise to the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings on 33 points.

“It was a nice experience on day one,” admitted the former Nakumatt forward.

“I did my best even though the result didn’t go our way but we believe that we can do better at home,” added Avire, whose lone goal handed Passenga Secondary School their maiden boys' national football title in 2015 at Machakos Boys.

“If we work as team Sudan will not stop us. I am confident that I can put up a good show if given a chance again.”

Avire, who was snubbed in the Kenya U-20 team that played Sudan in the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations qualifier in 2016, has rallied fans to show up in masses.

“We need their support to cheer us on the entire 90 minutes,” concluded the former Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz lad.