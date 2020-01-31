Ayub Timbe officially confirmed at Reading FC

The speedy forward has been training with the former English Premiership side and did enough to convince the club to take him up on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has officially been confirmed at English Championship side Reading FC.

Timbe confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

"It is a done deal and I am really delighted to join Reading and start a new chapter in my career. The hard work continues, there's really no time to celebrate," he said

The speedy forward has been training with the former English Premiership side and did enough to convince the club to take him up on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

Reading Manager Mark Bowen is delighted to have Timbe in his side.

"Masika is a precocious talent with real speed that means he can hurt the opposition in good areas of the field. We’ve had a look at him in training over recent weeks and he’s shown good qualities. He’s catching up on his fitness a little bit with the Chinese league being out of season at the moment, but I think he can be a real asset to us and I’m delighted to have him here," he told the club's portal

Advertisement

Chief Executive Nigel Howe says Timbe's experience will be key for Reading as they seek to turn around the fortunes of the club.

“A quick winger with experience of international football and both the Belgian and Chinese top flight, I am very pleased to welcome Masika to the club. I wish him the very best of luck during his loan spell at Reading and look forward to seeing the impact he can make at the first-team level.”