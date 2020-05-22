Babu won't stand in way of Stima prodigy Omala

By CECIL ODONGO

Western Stima coach Salim Babu says he will not stand in the way of teenage sensation Benson Omala who is being tracked by a number of top Kenyan Premier League clubs.

Babu said that Omala's star is poised to continue rising and as a coach, he will be happy if he is signed by a big club in and out of the country.

The form four student at Kisumu Day Secondary School has been instrumental in Stima's campaign this season, and had scored eight league goals before the league was indefinitely suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wish the best for my players and feel good if the job they do on the pitch is recognised and appreciated. I have heard reports that he may be on his way out. If it turns out that way, then I can't deny him the chance to make the next step. He is a young talented player who has a bright future," said Babu.

Babu remained coy on revealing where Omala might be headed.

"There has been news all over of his imminent move but I think it will be clear once the transfer window opens. I have even asked him if he has been approached by any team but he told me no club has contacted him. He is just concentrating on his studies at the moment," added Babu.

Nation Sport understands that the 17-year-old is on Gor Mahia's radar, as the record Kenyan champions want the former Football Kenya Federation Division Two side Manyatta United goal poacher to lead their attack next season.

The Western Stima wonderkid entered the history books in January when he was named the Kenyan Premier League Player of the month for December - thus becoming the youngest winner of the award.

He also became the first Stima player to ever scored a hat-trick in a league match when the power men hammered Zoo Kericho 4-1 on December 11.