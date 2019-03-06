Bailly, Fred start for Man Utd in Paris

By AFP

PARIS

Eric Bailly and Fred come into the starting line-up for a depleted Manchester United in their Champions League last 16, second leg away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Cameroonian defender and Brazilian midfielder replace the suspended Paul Pogba and the injured Alexis Sanchez in the only two changes to the United team that beat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, the introduction of Bailly means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could set his team out with a five-man defence as they improbably seek to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Solskjaer is without 10 players in total due to injury or suspension, with Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial among those on the sidelines.

In contrast, PSG are unchanged from the team that started the first leg last month, and their all-time record goal-scorer, Edinson Cavani, is back on the bench having been out injured since before the first leg.

However, Neymar is still missing as he recovers from a metatarsal injury.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (kick-off 11pm):

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)

Gianluigi Buffon; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marquinhos, Marco Verratti; Dani Alves, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria; Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Manchester United (5-3-2)

David de Gea; Ashley Young (capt), Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira; Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford