Balinya at the double as Gor down Nzoia

Ugandan Juma Balinya on Sunday opened his accounts at Gor Mahia, scoring a brace as the defending champions thumped Nzoia Sugar 3-0 to maintain their lead at the top of the Kenya Premier League (KPL).

Captain Kenneth Muguna was K'Ogalo's other scorer in the entertaining match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna (left) vies for an aerial ball with Nzoia Sugar's Ian Karani during their Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on February 2, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Gor have now won their last three matches and remain atop the table on 44 points, while Nzoia Sugar are still in the danger of being relegated, as after 19matches, they have only accumulated 11 points.