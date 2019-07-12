Harambee Stars ace lands trials at South African side

By VICTOR OTIENO

Bandari star midfielder Abdallah Hassan could be on his way to South African side Maritzburg United.

Abdalla, who was conspicuously missing from Sebastien Migne's Africa Nations Championship (Chan) squad, is currently on trials at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club that narrowly survived relegation last season through the playoff.

It is reported that Abdallah impressed Maritzburg's scouts during Bandari's preseason tour in South Africa last month where they played another PSL side Cape Town City in a friendly.

The Dockers were forced to release him from Rwanda where they are participating in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup on Maritzburg's request. Abdallah was on target for Bandari in the 1-1 draw against Ugandan champions KCCA in the opening game.

“We allowed him to go for the trials. If successful, the club will sign him but he has not yet joined them as people are saying out there," Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu told Nation Sport.

The 22-year-old has stood out for Bandari in the last two seasons where they achieved consecutive second-place finishes in the league. He was named the January Fidelity player of the month.

Maritzburg has been home to Kenyan international Brian Mandela since August 2015. Former AFC Leopards midfielder Allan Kateregga also spent the second half of the past season at Maritzburg on loan from Cape Town City.