Bandari midfielder bags player of the month award

Chetambe becomes the sixth recipient of the award this season

Coming up against players who had equally impressed during the month, Chetambe garnered 19 votes in a poll conducted by the Sjak, two ahead of Tusker winger Boniface Muchiri who emerged second

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Former Zoo playmaker Danson Chetambe is the LG-Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (Sjak) May-June footballer of the month.

Chetambe, who has since ditched the club and joined Kenyan representatives in the Caf Confederations Cup Bandari, helped Zoo escape relegation by a whisker last season courtesy of his five goals scored within the month to finish two slots above the red line.

The midfielder's scintillating form attracted Bandari to sign him prior to the team participating in the Cecafa Kagame Cup tournamernt in Rwanda.

During the month he netted five times in nine matches. His impressive tally helped Zoo garner 15 points out of a possible 27 and hence maintain their top flight status. Zoo registered three wins, four draws and lost twice.

“I am so happy to win this award. It was a tough month because we were fighting relegation, I am honoured that my effort has been recognized today though not with Zoo but now at Bandari,” Chetambe said after receiving the award on Monday after the team’s morning session training at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

“I’m hoping to carry on the good performance with Bandari and help my new team win titles this season. It’s going to be a tough season since we have the Confederation Cup, the league, Super Cup and also defending the SportPesa Shield. I’m enjoying my stay in Bandari and I promise our fans good results.” he added.

Chetambe helped Zoo see off Ulinzi Stars and Western Stima with similar 2-1 score lines before they humbled Kakamega Homeboyz 3-2.

The club laboured to a barren draw with Sony FC and gathered more points from a one-all draw against AFC Leopards and two-all stalemates against former champions Tusker and then league returnees KCB.

Their quest to remain in the elite league during the month was slowed by a 3-1 and 3-0 losses to Mathare United and league runners up Bandari respectively.

Fast-rising Tusker striker David Majak and Ulinzi Stars hitman Enosh Ochieng finished third and fourth with 15 and nine points respectively.

Chetambe's goal-scoring instincts paid dividends as Bandari beat a number of interested outfits to his signature and consequently made his debut in the recently concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.