Bandari FC bless Katana’s move to Belarusian league

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Bandari Football Club on Saturday confirmed the official exit of diminutive, stylish midfielder Mohammed Katana.

The player has signed a two and half years contract with Belarusian Premier League side FC Smovelechi.

Bandari FC Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor said the player left Bandari in late last year for trails in Europe and finally managed to land the club in the Eastern European country.

“Katana has already confirmed his sealed a deal with Smovelechi, and, as Bandari Football Club, we can only wish him the very best of luck as he continues to scale the heights in his professional career”, Oduor said.

Katana left Kenya in November last year after scoring in Bandari 3-2 comeback win over Zoo Kericho in September in a mouthwatering Kenyan Premier League clash at the KPA Mbaraki Sports ground.

HAD AN AGREEMENT

Advertisement

According to Oduor, Bandari had an agreement with Katana’s agent that he be released any time an opportunity for trials arises when he signed for the club in July and that is exactly what they had to do when he requested to be let go.

“I also want to clarify that we did not have any contractual obligations with him when he left the country for trials meaning he has joined his current club for free,” Oduor said.

Before joining Bandari, Katana aka “Messi” due to his ball artistry, featured for Portuguese second-tier side Leixoes SC after earlier having unsuccessful trials with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos.

Smovelechi, who are currently 12th in the 16-team Belarusian top league, will be hoping the Kilifi born 21-year-old will add some value to the club.