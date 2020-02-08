Bandari, Homeboyz share the spoils in Mombasa

By PHILIP MUYANGA

Bandari on Saturday settled for a 1-1 draw with visiting Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Both teams scored in the second half after a goalless first half which was dominated by Twahir Muhiddin's charges.

Hamisi Mwinyi opened the scoring on 58 minutes with a thumping header from William Wadri's free-kick which gave Homeboyz custodian Godfrey Oduti no chance. Benjamin Okech then levelled matters on 71 minutes after he was put through by Ali Bhai to easily beat goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana.

Bandari will have Shaban Kenga and Wadri to blame for bottling open chances in the opening half of the match.

The visiting, having weathered the storm in the first half, returned a rejuvenated side and pinned Bandari into their own half in the opening exchanges after the breather.

Veteran striker Allan Wanga and Christopher Masinza both came close to opening the scoring but their efforts were thwarted by Ndikumana.

With the match tied at 1-1, David Okoth failed to give Homeboyz the lead with 12 minutes to play after his shot was parried out by Ndikumana for a fruitless corner kick.

Homeboyz head-coach Nicholas Muyoti said they are still in the race for the league title. He bemoaned the wasted opportunities in the game.

Bandari team manager Wilson Obungu commended his players for showing commitment during the match.

“The boys created a lot of scoring opportunities but did not score,” said Obungu, who previously played for Bandari as a goalkeeper.