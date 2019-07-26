Bandari’s Mwalala crowned coach of the month

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala was on Friday honoured with the May-June Fidelity Insurance coach of the month and awarded a shield and Sh75,000.

Mwalala guided Bandari to win five wins and four draws in nine matches played during the period.

Bandari started the month by registering a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars before settling to a barren draw against Posta Rangers. They then won four consecutive matches, beating Vihiga United 2-0, a 3-1 victory against Chemilil Sugar, 3-1 win over Tusker FC and 3-0 win against Zoo Kericho.

They also followed up their brilliant campaign with a 0-0 draw against Mathare United before holding Sofapaka 0-0 and wrapping up the season with a 2-2 draw against Mwalala’s former employer Nzoia Sugar.

“I am so happy for winning this award twice in a season. I give gratitude to my fellow technical bench officials and players. That month was very tough because we played nine games back-to-back. The other coaches gave me a run for my money and that gave us motivation,” said Mwalala after receiving the award at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Bandari have had a busy season after the league, heading to their first Kagame Cecafa Cup in Kigali where they were bundled out after drawing all their matches.

“It was a good experience in Cecafa being our first time taking part, to me it gave me an opportunity to know where to improve, so I'll concentrate on improving my attacking,” said the Dockers tactician.

“We have a busy season ahead of us. Our focus is to take it a match at a time. Up next is our first Caf Confederation match at home then we can think about the league.” Fidelity Insurance Mombasa branch manager Nhaaman Shariff urged Bandari to go for the title this season.

“We were here sometime back and coming back is a signal that the team is doing well. You did well in Cecafa and finishing second in the league is a big achievement. We wish you all the best in the 2019-20 season and if you do well, we’ll be back to celebrate with you,” said Shariff.

Mwalala won the award after reaping 19 points from a vote conducted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football commission, beating Robert Matano of Tusker and the then Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo who each got 18 points.

Though Mwalala failed to win the SportPesa premier league crown, he guided Bandari to lift the SportPesa Shield.

Mwalala becomes the fifth recipient of the award in the 2018-19 season after Paul Ogai (Western Stima), Francis Kimanzi (Mathare United) and John Baraza (Sofapaka).