Mwalala eyes first leg advantage as Tunisians visit

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala believes his charges must win the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first round tie against Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane set to be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Bandari had to fight hard away in Sudan to go past Al Ahly Shandi after failing to win at home in the preliminary round and Mwalala is eager to avoid the same mistake. He is, however, quick to point out that they are going into the match as underdogs.

“If you look at the Fifa rankings, Tunisia is far ahead of Kenya and that translates to club football as well. It also informs us of the type of opponents we are going to face and I am not ashamed to say they are a better team than us. However, we are brave enough to fight and I know we stand a chance to win," Mwalala told Nation Sport during the team’s training session at the Utalii grounds on Thursday.

"We are at home and I call on fans to come out in large numbers to cheer us. If Bandari and Gor Mahia go through to the group stage of Caf competitions this year, then it is good for Kenyan football in general.”

“We have to win at home to avoid a lot of unnecessary pressure in the return leg. We have prepared adequately and luckily we have no injury concerns heading into the match,” he added.

The team has failed to sparkle upfront in recent games and Mwalala admits it’s a huge concern for the Dockers. He remains optimistic his strikers will find the back of the net on Saturday.

“We have worked on sharpening the strikers specifically and I am very optimistic they will do their job on Saturday. It is very important, not just for the team but for the players as well to go as far as possible at this level. They are aware of the many good opportunities that will come if we get to the group stage or even further and I hope we win on Saturday for a start.”

Team captain Felly Mulumba admits they know very little about their opponents, but are ready to face them.

“We have watched a few videos on YouTube but that’s just it. However, we have prepared very well and morale in the team is high. We are going for a win and hopefully this year we can proceed to the group stage and further if possible,” the Congolese defender said.

US Ben Guerdane are set to arrive in the country on Friday and will train at the match venue in the afternoon. Tickets for the match that will kick off at 3pm will be sold at a flat rate of Sh100.