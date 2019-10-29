Mwalala grapples with deadly threat of Bance

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala conceded his charges had no answer to the attacking prowess of famed Burkinabe striker Aristide Bance during his team's Caf Confederation Cup play-offs loss to Guinea's Horoya in Conakry on Sunday night.

Burkina Faso forward Bance, aged 35, helped himself to a hat-trick to aid the Guinean champions humble the Dockers 4-2 in the first leg fixture.

Thus, the Kenyan side now must score at least two goals in the return leg match in Nairobi next weekend to stand a chance of advancing to the money-spinning group stage of this continental cup.

This is a task the youthful Mwalala, considers possible.

"We have not lost hope," said Mwalala on phone from Conakry on Monday.

"We played a very experienced team that has not lost at home for five years, but they are beatable. They (Horoya) directed all the balls to Bance. He doesn't make very many runs but is good at positioning and decision making. The only option is to try to contain his suppliers in Nairobi."

Advertisement

Bandari that eliminated Sudan's Alhy Shandy and Tunisia US Ben Guardane in the earlier stages of this competition conceded the first goal of the match — a Bance header — in the opening minute, and then the second eight minutes later.

But Mwalala's charges fought their way back into the tie via goals from Abdalla Hassan and Yema Mwama.

But Horoya, bankrolled by France based tycoon Antonio Souare, who has pumped in millions of dollars into the club in pursuit of African glory, fought back through goals from Bance — who's played for 22 clubs in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia and is best remembered for his heroics at the 2013 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.