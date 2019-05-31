Bandari, Sharks in final clash for domestic glory

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo and his counterpart, John Oyemba, of Kariobangi Sharks have been retained by their clubs for Saturday’s SportPesa Shield final at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi from 3pm.

The top custodians were scheduled to travel with the national team Harambee Stars to France yesterday for an intensive training session ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but were allowed to stay behind for club duty.

They will join the national team in Paris on Monday morning. Migne picked a 27-strong team for a three-week training camp in the French capital ahead of the African finals in Egypt from June 21.

But first, the two goalies have an important task at hand, that of helping their teams win the domestic cup and the accompanying winners cash prize of Sh2 million as well as the mandatory big honour of representing Kenya in the Confederation Cup.

Bandari will be boosted by the return of three key players Mustafa Oduor, Wilberforce Lugogo and David King’atua, who have been out injured.

“The return of the three is a massive boost to coach Bernard Mwalala who has been short of options from the bench in the last few weeks,” said Bandari team-manager and former Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Wilson Oburu.

"We have trained well and prepared well for the final. Everybody is focusing on the big game. The moment for payback is now. I thank our hardworking managing director, sponsors KPA and our fans who have rallied behind us throughout the season,” said Oburu.

Holders Kariobangi Sharks booked a place in the final following a 1-0 win over Kenya Commercial Bank in the semis at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, while Bandari trounced SS Asaad 6-1 at the same venue, last month to storm the final.

Sharks coach William Mluhya exuded confidence in his side beating Bandari to retain the cup. “We are ready for them,” the youthful coach declared.

Sharks will be boosted by their victory 1-0 victory over Bandari in the final of the eight-team SportPesa tournament in Tanzania earlier this year that earned them a historic fixture against English Premier League side Everton next month.

But they better be wary of a Coast side keen on gaining revenge.