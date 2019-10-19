Bandari, Tusker profit from walkovers

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Chemelil Sugar Saturday became the second team to give a walkover in Kenyan Premier League this season after failing to turn up for their Round Six match against Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Chemelil Sugar club officials had failed to attend the pre-match meeting and come 3pm the team was not at the match venue.

Centre referee Felix Ekai waited for the visitors at Mbaraki for 30 minutes before awarding Bandari the game on a 2-0 basis.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala said they would have preferred to earn the three points. “We know we’ll get the three points but we wanted to beat Chemelil in the field not being awarded the match as a walkover,” said Mwalala.

Mwalala appealed to the government, Football Kenya Federation and KPL to urgently meet and sort out the financial crisis in the top tier.

“Stakeholders including the government, FKF and KPL should come together to deliberate on ways of sorting out financial problems which have forced some teams not to honour their away matches,” said Mwalala.

