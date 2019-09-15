Agade: Bandari will qualify for Caf group stages

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari midfielder Collins Agade is optimistic the team will prevail in Tunisia when they face US Ben Guerdane in the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup.

The Dockers won 2-0 in the first leg match played at Kasarani on Saturday and travel away to face the Tunisians on Friday next week.

Agade also lauded the team’s forwards for giving them an advantage heading into the away fixture.

“We knew it would make things easier for us if we scored several goals at home and I must thank our strikers for doing the job. We have struggled to find the back of the next in the last eight games or so and this is a sign things are getting better now,” Agade said.

“Our plan is to score at least a goal in the return leg and defend resolutely. It won’t be an easy game but I am confident we can win and get into the group stage. This will be a dream come true.," he adds.

Agade, who joined Bandari early last year, made his debut for the national team Harambee Stars during their 2-2 draw with Uganda in an international friendly at Kasarani last Sunday.

He started the match, but was pulled out just before the breather with Whyvonne Isuza taking his place.

He hopes to build on this cameo appearance to become a better player.

“I have gained invaluable experience in camp with the national team and even though my debut was not as good as I expected, the lessons I have learnt will make me a better player eventually. The fact that I was in the team proves I have been working hard. I will now work even harder and hopefully earn another call up,” he said.