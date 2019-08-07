Bandari aim fire on invading Al Ahli Shandy

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari’s new assistant coach, Ibrahim Shikanda, believes his team has what it takes to win the first leg match of 2019 Caf Confederation Cup preliminaries against Sudan’s Al Ahli Shandy at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Speaking for the first time since he joined the technical bench of Kenyan Premier League runners-up Bandari during a training session at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Tuesday, Shikanda said his players are in the right frame of mind and form for Saturday’s match.

“It’s only a week since I started my assignment with Bandari FC and I’ve found out that our players are determined to achieve desired results. If we maintain the current mindset, nothing can stop us from beating the Sudanese club on Saturday,” said Shikanda.

He said his players had played many international matches, something that gave them requisite experience to play any team from the region as well as those from the rest of Africa.

“During Bandari’s one-week trip to South Africa, the team won a match and drew another with Premier Soccer League side Cape Town FC, I’m confident the players will perform well on Saturday so as to make the return match in Sudan a mere formality,” he said.

Shikanda was speaking during the team's training session which was attended by head coach Bernard Mwalala and Shikanda’s fellow assistant coach Nassoro Mwakoba.

He was particularly impressed by the sense of unity among the players, the technical bench and club officials, something he said would make the club one of the best in East Africa.

“I’m happy that Bandari’s management have employed me as an assistant coach. I will work hard to steer the team to greater heights,” he said.

Bandari have set their sights on winning the 20219/20 Kenyan Premier League title and to become the second team from the coast region to win the crown. Feisal FC is the only team from the region to have won the country’s top-flight league title in 1965.

Shikanda said Bandari’s preparations for Saturday’s match were going according to plan and expressed hope that the effort will bear fruit.

He urged Bandari’s fans to turn out in large numbers in Nairobi to cheer team to victory. Shikanda was recruited to strengthen Bandari’s defence. He is former player of Kenyan Premier League team Tusker FC and Tanzania’s Azam.

Bandari Confederation Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mustapha Oduor and Michael Wanyika.

Defenders: Dan Otewa, Nicholas Meja, Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Hassan Iddi, Moses Mudavadi, Dan Guya and Fred Nkata.

Midfielders: Collins Agade, Abdallah Hassan, Danson Chetambe, Benjamin Mosha, Wilberforce Lugogo, William Wadri, Cliff Kasuti, Hammis Mwinyi, Mohammed Siraj, David Kingatua, Alex Luganji and Darius Msagha.