Bandari back in training ahead of Caf tie

Domestic cup holders Bandari resumed training on Thursday in readiness for the first round of their Caf Confederation Cup tie, whose first led will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 14.

The Dockers take on Tunisia's US Ben Guardane after eliminating Al Ahly Shendi of Sudan on an away goal advantage in the preliminary round following a 1-1 draw in Sudan after a scoreless draw in Nairobi

The club has received a boost ahead of the clash with three star players Nicholas Meja, Collins Agade and Brian Otieno getting called to the national team, Harambee Stars who take on Uganda Cranes in a friendly match on Sunday.

Club CEO Edward Oduor said the team assembled at their Mbaraki Sports club training ground on Wednesday for a light work out, but moved their training to the Jomo Kenyatta public beach on Thursday, where they were expected to work on their endurance before returning to Mbaraki for further tactful work out on Friday.

According to Oduor, the trio will gain a lot during their stint with the national team and should be able to use the acquired experience in the upcoming Caf ties.

"We had a short break after our opening league match against Mathare United in Machakos, but want to intensify our training to ensure the boys are in shape ahead of the continental matches," Oduor said.

Their Tunisian opponents, who are based in the city of Ben Guerdane in southeast Tunisia, qualified for the second round after beating Amarat of Southern Sudan 5-1 at home and went a head to hold their opponents to barren draw in the return leg in Uganda.