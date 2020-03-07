Bandari sink Kariobangi Sharks

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari were made to sweat before seeing off an enterprising Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in a Kenya Premier League (KPL) match watched by a fair crowd at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa Saturday.

New singing Johanna Mwita from Sony Sugar scored the lone goal as the Dockers won their fourth consecutive league matches to stretch their unbeaten run to six games.

It was his third goal in two matches, having netted a brace in last weekend’s 2-1 win over KCB at Kenyatta Stadium.

Bandari coach Twahir Muhiddin was glad that his side managed to claim the three points against a tough opponent.

“It was a tough game with our opponents controlling the proceedings in the first half, but I’m happy after talking to the players, they played as per instruction and managed to contain Sharks midfielders to keep the score till the last minute,” said Muhiddin.

His Sharks counterparts, William Muluya blamed poor finishing for the loss.

“We are going back to drawing board and will be working with the players to rectify their mistakes in our remaining matches,” said Muluya.

The game started with the visitors having an upper hand and they should have taken the lead after just five minutes when a free-kick by captain Patilah Omoto flew inches wide off the post.

Another golden scoring chance for Sharks came in the 35th minute when Omoto’s beautiful corner found Erick Kapaito, whose shot hit the crossbar. Bandari custodian Justin Ndikumana made a brilliant save from the man-of-the-match Patrick Otieno minutes later.

The only goal of the match came in the 45th minute when Mwita capitalised on a big blunder by a Sharks defender and beat the onrushing goalkeeper Brian Bwire to place the ball into an empty net.