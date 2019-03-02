Bandari blow chance to go five clear after Mathare draw

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Leaders Bandari failed to pull away from second placed Gor Mahia after battling to a barren draw with Mathare United in a tension-filled SportPesa Premier League match at the KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

Bandari started strongly with Hassan Abballah and Yema Mwama combining well but were kept at bay by the steady Mathare defence of David Owino, Johnstone Omurwa and James Situma.

Abdallah had an open chance in the second minute of the game when Mwama sent a telling cross from the right but defender Omurwa cleared with the goalkeeper already beaten.

Mathare had their own build up in the eighth minute after James Kinyanjui beat defender Felly Mulumba but his cross was miscalculated by Kevin Kimani who failed to connect.

Mathare continued to get into the game steadily, with Cliff Nyakeya shooting straight into the waiting hands of Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo after good pass from Chrispin Oduor in the 15th minute.

Mulumba was twice forced to come to Bandari’s rescue when Kinyanjui had a shot at goal with goalkeeper Shikhalo already beaten but the Congolese defender was at hand to clear the danger.

The second half was equally evenly contested with Bandari having their fair share but were denied by Mathare goalkeeper Allan Owiny. The hosts had goalkeeper Shikhalo to thank for the second half saves and Kimani’s miss which could have changed the result.

Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi, whose side now sits second on the log on 30 points, was unhappy with the draw.