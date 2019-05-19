Bandari cage Zoo Kericho

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bandari registered a 3-0 win over the visiting Zoo Kericho during a SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

The victory enabled the Dockers to increase their points tally to 61 and enhanced their chances of finishing the league in second place.

Man of the match Shaaban Kenga scored a goal and had an assist for Abdalla Hassan's goal with William Wadri also on the mark.

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala said he was happy with his players' fighting spirit.

“I’m so impressed that my players are continuing to perform better match after match and I hope we’ll succeed in finishing the league in second place,” said Mwalala.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha conceded defeat.

“My players failed to display their usual game due to the slippery pitch, but we’ll continue to fight in our last three games to make sure we win all of them to avoid relegation," he said.

The game started at a fast pace with Bandari trying to get an early goal. Congolese striker Yema Mwama and Ugandan William Wadri missed two scoring opportunities as their shots sailed wide.

Bandari got their first goal in the 13th minute when Kenga dribbled his way past two defenders and sent a through pass to Harambee Stars player Abdalla Hassan, who controlled the ball before unleashing a powerful shot past the helpless Kericho goalkeeper Martin Elun’at.

In the last 45 minutes, players could not control the ball due to rain which poured throughout this half.

The Dockers got their second goal in the 69th minute when Hassan was fouled and William Wadri made no mistake in scoring from a free-kick just outside the box.