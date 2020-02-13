Bandari captain joins Zimbabwean side

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari have lost captain Felly Mulumba to Zimbabwean top tier side FC Platinum.

The Congolese centre back has joined the club on a two-year deal.

The club is coached by former AFC Leopards coach Henrik Pieter de Jong.

Mulumba, who joined Bandari in 2016 from Sofapaka, has thanked Batoto ba Mungu and said he's ready for the new challenge.

"I want to thank Bandari from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me to the club and supporting me throughout the years. I have gained invaluable experience and even played continental football courtesy of the club.

This move would not have been possible without that and I thank the club for all they have done for me," he said.

"The players, coaches and support staff have all played a crucial role in my career and I want to thank them. I'm eager to get started at my new club and ready to battle and help the club grow and achieve its goals," he added.