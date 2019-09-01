By JEFF KINYANJUI

Ambitious Kenyan Premier League side Bandari have added four new players as the transfer window nears closure.

Among the four is Kenya Under-20 trialist Mohammed Katana, popularly known as Messi Agege.

The youngster joins the Dockers on a one and a half year contract from Portuguese second-tier side Leixoes SC.

Katana won a scholarship to the prestigious Aspire Football Academy in Senegal back in 2012 and has tried out with several clubs in Europe unsuccessfully after he graduated.

Joining Katana at Bandari is Sosthenes Idah, a central defender from Kakamega Homeboyz. The two are yet to be cleared to feature for the Dockers due to paperwork but coach Bernard Mwalala says they will add depth to the squad.

The team has also signed Patrick Ndwiga from second-tier side Nairobi Stima. The speedy forward returned to the country recently after a series of trials in the USA.

Youngster Kelvin Onsongo has also joined the team from Maseno University on a two-year contract.

“We needed an extra central defender and I am happy we now have Idah. Katana, Kelvin Onsongo and Patrick add good options upfront,” Mwalala said.

Bandari finished second last season and are eager to go one better this season.

Bandari new signings

1. Cliff Kasuti (Sofapaka FC)

2. Danson Namasaka (Zoo FC)

3. Alex Luganji (Nairobi Stima FC)

4. Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka FC)

5. Mohamed Katana (Leixoes SC)

6. Sosthenes Idah (Kakamega Homeboyz FC)

7. Patrick Ndwiga (Nairobi Stima FC)