Bandari dock at Shendi port to proceed

Friday August 23 2019

Bandari players huddle together for prayer during their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg match against Sudan's Al Ahly Shendi at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 10, 2019. The match ended in a barren draw. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup, Bamdari, are through to the first round after eliminating Sudan's Al Ahly Shendi.

Shendi bowed to early pressure from Bandari to trail 1-0 in the 24th minute following an own goal.

However Mohammed “Mazda” Abdalla's charges equalised just after the restart and thereafter pinned the visitors in their own half in search of the winner. But Bernard Mwalala's charges held on to proceed on away-goal rule after a 1-1 aggregate score.

Mwalala made one change to his first eleven introducing Dan Guya for Danson Chetambe in a bid to free Collins Agade further up the pitch.

The decision paid off as an attacking move involving William Wadri, Abdallah Hassan and Agade bore the opener for the dockers.

A lapse in concentration from Bandari handed the hosts a lifeline on resumption but it didn't matter as skipper Felly Mulumba marshalled the defence line to ensure they didn't concede again.

The dockers will now meet the aggregate winner between Tunisia's US Ben Guerdane or South Sudan's Amarat in the first round.

