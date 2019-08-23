Bandari dock at Shendi port to proceed

Kenya's representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup, Bamdari, are through to the first round after eliminating Sudan's Al Ahly Shendi.

Shendi bowed to early pressure from Bandari to trail 1-0 in the 24th minute following an own goal.

However Mohammed “Mazda” Abdalla's charges equalised just after the restart and thereafter pinned the visitors in their own half in search of the winner. But Bernard Mwalala's charges held on to proceed on away-goal rule after a 1-1 aggregate score.

Mwalala made one change to his first eleven introducing Dan Guya for Danson Chetambe in a bid to free Collins Agade further up the pitch.

The decision paid off as an attacking move involving William Wadri, Abdallah Hassan and Agade bore the opener for the dockers.

A lapse in concentration from Bandari handed the hosts a lifeline on resumption but it didn't matter as skipper Felly Mulumba marshalled the defence line to ensure they didn't concede again.