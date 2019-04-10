Spot-on Bandari dump Gor Mahia out of SportPesa Shield

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bogey side Bandari on Wednesday inflicted more pain on Gor Mahia after stopping the Kenyan champions 5-4 on post-match penalties in their rescheduled SportPesa Shield last 16 match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

The teams had battled to a 1-1 all draw in regulation time forcing the match officials to call for the post match lotteries to decide the winner as per the tournament's rules.

On-form forward William Wadri gave Bandari the lead on 56 minutes before Dennis Oliech restored parity for K'Ogalo with 15 minutes to time.

Gor, who suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to Moroccan side RS Berkane in their Caf Confederation Cup first leg tie on Sunday at Kasarani, welcomed back skipper Harun Shakava and Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze in the starting line up after the defensive du missed their weekend loss.

Gor Mahia coach made five changes to the team that started against Berkane, with Batambuze coming in for Geoffrey Ochieng while Shakava replaced Charles Momanyi. Erisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui and Samuel Onyango - all of whom came in against Berkane in the second half - earned starting berths as coach Hassan Oktay sought to keep the club's dream for a treble alive.