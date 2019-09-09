Bandari duo doubtful for Caf Confed clash

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bandari will miss the services of dependable midfielder Abdalla Hassan and striker Yema Mwana during the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first round clash against Tunisia’s Ben Guardane at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Saturday.

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala told Nation Sport that losing the services of the two players is a big blow to the team because they are speedy and play well in their departments.

Mwalala said the duo were injured during the Super Cup and Kenyan Premier League matches against Gor Mahia and Mathare United respectively.

“I’m not sure if any of the two- Hassan (broken jaw) and Mwana (back injury) could be able to play against the Tunisian team,” said Mwalala.

He said missing both the players in such a big match is a big blow, but expressed hope those to be fielded in the two positions will play well. He said Hassan is expected to see the dentist on Tuesday, who will make a final assessment.

“Hassan has not trained because he is feeling pain from the injury and I doubt if he can play the match. We are following Mwana’s recovery. I would wish one of them will be able to play,” he said.

The Bandari tactician said they are preparing well for the clash against Guardane, whom he described as a team with many experienced and talented players, but is confident his boys will reign supreme in the contest.

“We don’t want to be in the situation we had when we played Al Ahli Shandy of Sudan in the previous round. We want to win at home and fight to maintain that win when we face our opponents away," said Mwalala.

He appealed to Coast football fans to travel in big numbers to Nairobi to support them.