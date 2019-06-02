Bandari edge Sharks to win SPortPesa Shield

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Bandari dethroned Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 on Sunday morning to clinch the 2018/2019 SportPesa Shield following an entertaining finale played over two days at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The result ensures the Dockers progress to represent Kenya in the 2019/2020 Caf Confederation Cup.

Substitute Benjamin Mosha creatively scored the goal that put the contest to bed on Sunday to help the vastly improved Mombasa-based club to seal this result.

Mosha's strike came on day two of this contest after Saturday's clash was rained off at the same venue following a heavy downpour.

Bandari were leading 2-1 at the time, thanks to a Yemi Mwana double alongside a Patillah Omotto long-range drive before the match officials ruled that the match be replayed starting 11am on Sunday. The match started on the 46th minute on Sunday morning.

Bandari will be awarded Sh2 million following this win, which also assures youthful coach Bernard Mwalala not only revenge after losing to the same side in the final of the SportPesa Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania at the start of this year, but also his first major trophy as a coach.

