Bandari edge Mt Kenya Utd to end slump

By PHILIP MUYANGA

Bandari FC came from behind to reap maximum points after they beat Mount Kenya United 3-2 in a tough SportPesa Premier League match at the Mbaraki sports club grounds in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Substitute Hassan Abdallah, who came in the second half replacing Darius Msagha, was the man-of the-match for Bandari, after he scored a brace in the 62nd and 79th minutes.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos county, Tusker were not so lucky however, with Robert Matano's team instead settling for a one-all draw against Western Stima.

Boniface Muchiri scored Tusker's opener on the hour mark, before Stima goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo restored parity with a well-taken party with a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

"We are suffering with form and as a result our confidence has taken a beating. But we will turn around things, this (results) is nothing big. Wait and see," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

In the final match, Mathare United missed the chance to go second as they went down 1-0 to Kenya Commercial Bank.

Harun Junior (left) of Mathare United vies for an aerial ball with Chrispinus Onyango of KCB during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta stadium, Machakos on April 3, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Sydney Ochieng (right) of Tusker vies the ball with Berry Kote of Western Stima during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on April 3, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

At the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, hosts Kakamega Homeboyz edged Ulinzi Stars 1-0 with enterprising winger Moses Mudavadi responsible for most of the damage.

The dockers' first goal came courtesy of Shaban Kenga in the 35th minute following a brilliant pass from Dan Otewa.

Bandari could have taken the lead early, but Darius Msagha blew up a golden chance in the 32nd minute after rounding up defenders and failing to beat Mount Kenya United keeper Lucas Indeche.

Visiting Mount Kenya United drew the first blood with Musa Ekai scoring in the 25th minute after a goalmouth melee involving strikers and defenders of both teams.

The visitors extended the lead in the 41st minute after Bandari keeper Farouk Shikhalo punched the ball within the box, which found Ekai who slotted the ball into the net.

Mount Kenya United played well in the first half dominating Bandari FC in all fronts with strikers Ekai and Leroy Otieno tormenting Bandari’s defence.

In the 53rd minute, Joseph Wanyonyi of Mount Kenya United missed a clear chance after failing to beat Shikalo.

Mount Kenya United coach Medo Melis said his boys fought hard despite the struggles they are facing at the club, lamenting that they do not have money to buy strikers.

Bandari’s win is a reprieve for youthful coach Bernard Mwalala, who has not won a match in the last five matches.

The slump in performance by Bandari FC has been attributed to injuries which have plagued dependable players such as Wilberforce Lugogo,David King’atua and Wycliff Ochomo.