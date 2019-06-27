Bandari end SA tour with slim victory

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

SportPesa Shield champions Bandari ended their pre-season tour of South Africa by defeating second-tier side S.N. Rangers 1-0 at the Cape Town City Stadium on Thursday.

The win followed a 2-2 draw at the same venue with South African Premier League club Cape Town City FC on Wednesday.

Bandari missed a penalty but a second half strike by Yema Mwana earned them the morale-boosting win

On Wednesday, the Mombasa-based SportPesa Premier League runners up came from behind twice with their goals scored by William Wadri in the 43rd minute and Benjamin Mosha in the 85th minute.

Bandari chief executive officer Edward Oduor said the two matches would help the team’s coach Bernard Mwalala gauge the strength of each player and select his best first team for the forthcoming Cecafa Club Championship in Rwanda, Caf Confederation Cup and the SportPesa Premier League for 2019-2020 season.

“I hope this trip will help our players to gain more exposure and experience to play top flight football and we are looking forward the team doing better in the forthcoming season,” said the Oduor from Cape Town.

The trip to South Africa was facilitated by the team’s sponsors, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), in appreciation of their good performance, and especially their winning the SportPesa Shield by beating Kariobangi Sharks in the final match at Kasarani last month.

KPA’s head of corporate affairs, Bernard Osero, last night said the trip has been of immense importance, adding that the team is expected back in Mombasa tomorrow morning.

“The team has only one week to prepare for the Cecafa Club Championships in Rwanda. This trip has been of immense importance as the boys have gained huge exposure, meeting with legends like (Cape Town FC coach) Benni McCarthy and they felt very good and were also able to assess their standards,” Osero said from Cape Town.